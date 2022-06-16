Protests Over Agnipath Scheme: Train Set on Fire in Bihar, Unrest in UP

Army aspirants continued to protest in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 16 June, over the Ministry of Defence's new Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youth into the armed forces.
(Photo: PTI/ Accessed by The Quint)
In Kaimur district of Bihar, protesters set fire to a train. Visuals from the showed hundreds of youths gathered at various sites in Bihar.
Train set ablaze in Kaimur
Protests in Saharsa
In Arrah, the police reportedly fired tear gas shells at protesters gathered at a railway station.
Youths protested by lying down on the railway tracks in Jehanabad and Buxar districts. Hundreds of agitators blocked National Highway 83 in Jehanabad and burned tyres, demanding the scrapping of the scheme.
Protests were also staged in Chhapra, Nawada Jehanabad, and Munger. Tyres were burnt at various places, while in Chhapra, the demonstrators vandalised a bus.
In UP's Bulandshahr, youth preparing for recruitment in the army took to the streets with tricolor and posters against the government's new scheme. As the protesters blocked the roads, some clashes were reported between the youth and the police, as the latter forcefully cleared the jam.
In Unnao and Shuklaganj, slogans were raised against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while many youths carried posters. The police attempted to disperse the protesters.
The protesters raised concerns about the four-year period for which the aspirants will be recruited.
The scheme allows for the induction of about 45,000 people aged 17.5 to 21 years into the military for a four-year period. Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days, with the first wave expected to arrive in July 2023.
Furthermore, there will be a six-month training period during which they would be paid a monthly wage of Rs 30,000-40,000 as allowances. Candidates will be able to obtain insurance and medical benefits as well.
Only 25 percent of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer ranks.
The new policy has been met with criticism and inquiries from a variety of sources, including veterans. Critics claim that a four-year term will sap the fighting spirit of the troops and make them risk-averse.
