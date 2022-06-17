In Photos: Torched Trains, Vehicles Ablaze in Protests Against Agnipath Scheme

As anger against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grips the nation, violent and escalating agitations were reported from a number of states on Friday, 17 June.

Protests were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Violent demonstrations in Telangana's Secundarabad claimed one life, while several others sustained injuries on Friday. On the other hand, one policeman was allegedly shot at in Bihar.

Trains have been torched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, while various vehicles were set ablaze in other parts of the nation. The police fired tear gas shells, water cannons to quell crowds on Thursday.