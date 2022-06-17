In Photos: Torched Trains, Vehicles Ablaze in Protests Against Agnipath Scheme

Protesters vandalise properties at the Danapur Railway Station in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme outside Danapur Railway Station, near Patna, on Friday, 17 June.
(Photo: PTI)
As anger against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grips the nation, violent and escalating agitations were reported from a number of states on Friday, 17 June.
Protests were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Violent demonstrations in Telangana's Secundarabad claimed one life, while several others sustained injuries on Friday. On the other hand, one policeman was allegedly shot at in Bihar.
Trains have been torched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, while various vehicles were set ablaze in other parts of the nation. The police fired tear gas shells, water cannons to quell crowds on Thursday.
Indian forces' aspirants are concerned majorly about the temporary period of recruitment with no guarantee of permanent placement, compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits, the low age limit, and the already ongoing delay in recruitment of applicants who have previously been eligible.
Lakhisarai: A train set on fire by youngsters protesting against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme at Lakhisarai Railway Station on Friday, 17 June.
Varanasi: Police chase away youths protesting against Centre's Agnipath scheme at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station on Friday, 17 June.
Patna: Vehicles lie on a street after violent protests against the Centres Agnipath scheme outside Danapur Railway Station, near Patna, on Friday, 17 June.
Dhanbad: Youngsters block railway tracks in protest against the Centres Agnipath scheme on Friday, 17 June.
Hyderabad: A mob vandalises trains and railway properties at the Secunderabad Railway Station in protest against the Central government's Agnipath scheme, near Hyderabad on Friday.
Danapur: Protester block the Khagaul Road during a protest against the Agnipath scheme near Patna on Friday, 17 June.
Hyderabad: A policeman stands near a train-coach set ablaze by a mob at the Secunderabad Railway Station in protest against the Central government's Agnipath scheme on Friday.
Danapur: Protesters vandalise properties at the Danapur Railway Station in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme outside Danapur Railway Station, near Patna on Friday, 17 June.
Kolkata: Congress activists protest against Central Governments Agnipath scheme and EDs questioning of the party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case on Friday.
Patna: A motorcycle in flames at a railway track after a mob vadalised Farakka Express train and railway properties in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Danapur Station on Friday.