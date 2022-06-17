Protesters Attack Bihar Dy CM’s Bettiah Residence Amid Unrest Over Agnipath

Army aspirants in Bihar attacked the house of Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi in Bettiah on Friday, 17 June.
(Photos: Accessed by The Quint)
Protesters in Bihar attacked the house of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in Bettiah on Friday, 17 June amid continuing anger and unrest against the Centre's newly unveiled Agnipath scheme.
“There were attempts to attack here. They tried to break the lock and enter the house, this is Deputy CM Renu Devi's house,” a local resident said.
The residence of Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal in Bettiah was also attacked by agitators, news agency ANI reported. One policeman was reportedly injured in the incident.
Earlier in the day, in Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train were set on fire. A train at Lakhisarai Junction in Bihar was also set ablaze by protesters.
Students were seen protesting since morning in several districts of Bihar. After attacking railway infrastructure, the protesting aspirants have taken to the street.
The agitation ran amok in Chapra for almost six hours on the morning of Thursday, 16 June, when the mob ransacked the railway station and a few important trains, and also carried out arson at a roundabout in the town. The residence of Chapra BJP MLA Dr C N Gupta was also attacked by protesters.
Lakhisarai railway station saw vast vandalism by protesters, as multiple compartments of the Janseva Express were set on fire, damaged railway properties and looted shops, The Times of India reported.
Moreover, two bogies of the Sasaram passenger train were set on fire in Kulharia, with the new Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Express also being set on fire in Samastipur.
Meanwhile, protesters also attacked and set fire to the Nawada Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office on Thursday.
In Arrah, the police reportedly fired tear gas shells at protesters gathered at a railway station.
Protests were also staged in Nawada Jehanabad and Munger. Tyres were burnt at various places, while in Chhapra, the demonstrators vandalised a bus.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)