Agnipath Protests Live: Trains Set on Fire in UP, Bihar as Violence Continues

Agnipath Live News Updates
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
As protests against the Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, demonstrations escalated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the morning of Friday, 17 June.
In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train were set on fire. Protesters also set a train ablaze at Luckeesarai Junction in Bihar.
Meanwhile, at the Ballia railway station in UP, demonstrators vandalised station property and set an empty train ablaze.
The central government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022
Pan-India protests had erupted on Thursday, with gatherings in various parts of Bihar and UP, Delhi's Nangloi, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh
The Agnipath scheme is being criticised for its employment of the youth for a short-term period, among other things
"For the last 2 years, young people didn't get the opportunity to get inducted into the armed forces due to no recruitment process. Thus, the government decided to increase the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years. It's a one-time relaxation," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Amid protests, the central government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 2022.
"The joining process is starting in a few days. I appeal to all aspirants to start training for the same," Singh said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to note the poor response to various government policies in the recent past, including Agnipath.
"Agnipath – youth rejected. Agricultural laws – farmers rejected. Demonetisation – economists denied. GST – traders rejected. The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want because he does not hear anything except the voice of his 'friends,'" he tweeted.
Protesters vandalised the Lakhminia Railway Station in Bihar, and blocked railway tracks at the station to mark their dissent against the Agnipath scheme.
An empty train was set ablaze in UP's Ballia during protests over the Agnipath scheme.
"After gatherings at Ballia railway station and stadium, senior police officers and district magistrate talked to and dispersed students. After which, some students attempted to break window pane and set fire to an empty isolated train. Attempts of dousing underway; patrolling at different areas underway," Superintendent RK Nayyar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Protesters set a train ablaze at Luckeesarai Junction in Bihar.
"They were stopping me from shooting a video and even snatched away my phone. 4-5 compartments affected. Passengers alighted and managed to proceed on their own," a police personnel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier in the morning, a train has been set on fire in Samastipur.
Protests and chaos broke out at the Ballia railway station in UP, where demonstrators vandalised station property and a train parked at the site. Visuals showed hundreds of protesters gathered at the station. They were later dispersed by the police.
Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal said that some youths had attempted to pelt stones, and that action was being taken by the police.
In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of the Hajipur-Barauni railway line.
The scheme allows for the induction of about 45,000 people aged 17.5 to 21 years into the military for a four-year period. Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days, with the first wave expected to arrive in July 2023.
Only 25 percent of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer ranks.
The remaining employees will receive a package worth Rs 11-12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.
