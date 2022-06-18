Agnipath: Centre Announces 10% Reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles
Amid protests, the government has increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 2022.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has reserved 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers on Saturday, 18 June.
As protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, demonstrations escalated across at least 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam on Friday, 17 June.
At least 12 trains were set on fire and over 300 others have been affected - amid cancellations and diversions.
The state government of Bihar also stopped internet and telephone mobile services in 12 districts.
One person was killed amid the violence in Telangana's Secunderabad, while several others were reportedly injured.
Congress Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar
Congress to do a satyagraha tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers are expected to participate.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has reserved 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.
It has also announced three years age relaxation beyond upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two forces.
"For the first batch of Agniveer, age relaxation will be for five years beyond upper age limit," the HMO tweeted.
