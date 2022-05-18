Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: SC Orders Release of Convict AG Perarivalan

After almost 32 long years, AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is a free man.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 May, invoking powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the release of Perarivalan alias Arivu. He was accused of having bought two 9-volt ‘Golden Power’ battery cells for Sivarasan, the LTTE man who masterminded the conspiracy. The cells were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May that year.

Perarivalan was 19 when he was arrested on 11 June 1991.

Since his arrest, Perarivalan has spent 15 years on death row and a total of almost 24 years in solitary confinement in prison.