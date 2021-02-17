Rajiv Gandhi Killing: Decoding the Delay in Perarivalan’s Release

Meanwhile, the DMK too has been passing resolutions at its meetings calling for the immediate release of Perarivalan and the six other convicts. AIADMK leader Palaniswami has accused the party of “doing little about the release of seven convicts” but pretending to fight for them now.

But it appears that the chief minister’s meeting with the governor just days before the latter caused a further delay has turned the tables on Palaniswami, with DMK president MK Stalin lashing out at him, saying that the chief minister’s masks on the issue “had come off”, The Wire reported.

“It was the AIADMK that had brought resolutions favouring their release in the Assembly before elections in 2014, 2016, and again in 2018. But the resolutions were conveniently forgotten once the elections were over. The chief minister seemed to remember the seven convicts only now because we have another election coming,” Stalin said. Palaniswami, on the other hand, made his own remarks, saying that the DMK were “staging a drama” to get sympathy votes in the polls.