Perarivalan Released on Bail After 31 Years; Only Interim Relief, Says Mother

AG Perarivalan was charged with supplying two nine-volt batteries used in the belt bomb that killed Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ARPUTHAMAMMAL)
AG Perarivalan, one of the seven persons convicted for assassinating Rajiv Gandhi, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on 9 March, was released on Tuesday, 15 March. Perarivalan, who was in jail for the past 31 years, was granted parole thrice during the period.
She also conveyed her gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the state government, Opposition leader, and political parties that had extended their support to her struggle.
Periarivalan’s death sentence, awarded in 1999, along with that of Nalini, Murugan, and Santhan, was commuted to life imprisonment, citing delays and based on their mercy pleas filed in the Supreme Court in 2014.
In 2017, a former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official admitted to omitting a crucial part of Periravalan’s confessional statement, adding strength to Perarivalan’s remission plea. The officer, Thiagarajan, who had earlier recorded the confession, said that he had failed to record that Perarivalan was unaware of the purpose of the two batteries he was asked to purchase. The official also said that Periravalan did not know the purpose of the use of the batteries, which was revealed after the investigation. He had expressed remorse that Perarivalan had to languish in jail for two decades.
Ammal also thanked various human rights organisations in Tamil Nadu and outside, film fraternity members, and the public for their support to the cause. “Arivu (Periarivalan’s nickname) and I are eagerly awaiting the day when he gains complete freedom and we can say thank you to all,” she said.
