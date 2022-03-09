Perarivalan, Convicted in Rajiv Gandhi's Killing, Gets Bail After 30 Yrs in Jail

While passing the order, the court observed that “there was no complaint about his conduct” when he was released on parole thrice. The court also contended that he is “entitled to be released on bail”, after considering the fact that he had spent three decades in jail.

"Taking into account the fact that the applicant has spent over 30 years in prison, we are of the considered view that he is entitled to be released on bail, inspite of the vehement opposition by the Centre", the bench said in its order.

Perarivalan was 19 years old when he was arrested for his involvement in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. He was charged with supplying the two nine-volt batteries which were eventually used in the belt bomb that killed the former prime minister. Though a trial court had sentenced 26 persons to death in the case, the Supreme Court, in 1999, acquitted 19 persons and convicted only seven. Of the seven, Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, and Perarivalan were awarded death sentences while the other three were sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2014, the Supreme Court commuted the death sentences of the four convicts to life, including for Perarivalan, citing delays in deciding on their mercy pleas.