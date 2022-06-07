'Accept and Respect Party's Decision': Suspended BJP MP Nupur Sharma

Meanwhile, the saffron party has issued new rules for its spokespersons and leaders joining TV debates, as per reports. Only authorised spokespersons and panellists will participate in TV debates, and they will be assigned by the party's media cell, as per NDTV.

The Delhi Police has also provided security to Nupur Sharma and her family. This comes after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Tuesday, 7 June.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police summoned Sharma to record her statement on 22 June in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma had made the alleged comments against the Prophet during a debate on a television channel. When the controversy snowballed, Jindal posted a controversial tweet about the founder of Islam, which he later deleted.