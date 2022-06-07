Mumbai Police To Summon BJP’s Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remarks

BJP suspended Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on 5 June. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Nupur Sharma, altered by The Quint)
The Mumbai Police said on Monday, 6 June, that it will summon suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, to record her statement in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that an FIR was registered against Sharma on 28 May for making the remarks during a live television debate based on a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, an organisation of Indian Sunni Muslims.
She has reportedly been charged under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505B IPC (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility).
The announcement by Mumbai Police came on the same day when 13 Islamic nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which consists of 56 member states, censured the BJP over the controversial remarks made by suspended party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.
Indian ambassadors to Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar were also summoned by the foreign ministries of the respective countries on Sunday, 5 June.
The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, had summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing "disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad."
Responding to this, the Indian government told its Qatar counterpart that:
"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.
