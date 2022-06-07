Mumbai Police To Summon BJP’s Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remarks

The Mumbai Police said on Monday, 6 June, that it will summon suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, to record her statement in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that an FIR was registered against Sharma on 28 May for making the remarks during a live television debate based on a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, an organisation of Indian Sunni Muslims.

She has reportedly been charged under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505B IPC (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility).