BJP Has New Rules for Leaders Joining TV Debates After Nupur Sharma Row: Report

After international condemnation of the remarks made by two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against the Prophet, the saffron party has issued new rules for its spokespersons and leaders joining TV debates, as per reports.

Only authorised spokespersons and panelists will participate in TV debates, and they will be assigned by the party's media cell, as per an NDTV report that cited sources, and they will be assigned by the party's media cell.

The spokespersons have also been warned against criticising any religion, or associated symbols and figures. They have been asked to study about the party's views on the concerned issue before appearing for debates, as per the report.