Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged Death Threats Against Nupur Sharma

Sharma had made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad on prime-time TV. Following her comments, she had put out a tweet saying that she had been receiving "continuous death and beheading threats."

Sharma was also charged under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505B IPC (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) after a complaint was filed by Raza Academy, an organisation of Indian Sunni Muslims.

The BJP had on 5 June suspended Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership over her derogatory comments.