Safety of Nuclear Plants in Ukraine Must Be Ensured: India at UNSC Meet

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the recent developments near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, 4 March, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti called the escalation of the situation “regrettable.”
Calling for an “immediate cessation of violence” and hostilities, Tirumurti said that India “attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities,” as even the smallest accident would have severe implications on public health and the environment.
He added that India will “accord the highest priority” to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring activities and implementing safeguards in accordance with the agency’s statutes, “in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner.”
Addressing the Council, Tirumurti added that they must acknowledge the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, where the safety of civilians, including “several thousand Indian nationals, particularly students,” was at stake.
In his remarks, Tirumurti reiterated that differences between nations should be resolved with “sustained dialogue and diplomacy.” He then lay importance on the commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respecting the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of all states in his concluding remarks.
Responding to allegations of running an “unprecedented” disinformation campaign against Russia, especially in connection to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ukraine’s representative Sergiy Kyslytsya said that “lies of representative of Russian Federation are not surprising.”
He added that he “wouldn’t really rely” on Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya’s words, as the latter had showed on multiple occasions that he was unaware of Moscow’s plans even in the middle of meetings, reported ANI.
Addressing the council, he said that the main building and some parts of the “special building” had been damaged and the telephone line connection had been disrupted as well.
Drawing references from the Bible, the Ukrainian ambassador reminded Nebenzya that “satan was also and angel” that rebelled against God. He then insisted that Nebenzya make and appeal to the armed forces to ensure safe passage for foreign students amid the rising conflict.
Continued attempts to evacuate Indian nationals, predominantly medical students, from war-hit Ukraine are underway under the Indian government's 'Operation Ganga.'
