Climate Change Not a Security Issue: India Thwarts Rich Nations Move at UNSC

India thwarted developed countries' attempt to present climate change as something that it is not-- a global security issue. India voted against the rich nations at the United Nations Security Council, saying that it is a move to evade their responsibility as historical polluters to provide support to developing countries to combat fallouts of climate change.

In a vote held on December 13, India along with Russia voted against UN Security Council draft resolution that linked climate change with global security challenges.

This draft, that India voted against, said that the impacts of climate change can threaten global security. It can "lead…to social tensions…, exacerbating, prolonging, or contributing to the risk of future conflicts and instability and posing a key risk to global peace, security, and stability," the UNSC draft resolution said.