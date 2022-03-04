BBC Suspends Reporting in Russia After Country Passes New 'Fake News' Law

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said on Friday, 4 March, that it was suspending all its journalism operations in Russia after the country introduced a new law that would lead to imprisonment for a person found to be spreading "fake news" intentionally, Reuters reported.

The law, introduced by Russia's parliament on Friday, imposes a jail sentence of up to 15 years for a person spreading fake news about the Russian military.

It also includes fines for those found publicly demanding sanctions against Russia.

Tim Davie, Director General, BBC, put out a statement saying that the new law would lead to the criminalisation of independent journalism.