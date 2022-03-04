‘Will Be 10 Times Larger Than Chernobyl’: Ukraine on Nuclear Plant on Fire
A govt official said, "Elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant."
Europe's largest nuclear power plant caught fire on Friday, 4 March, after Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian facility, with the country's foreign affairs minister demanding an immediate ceasefire at the site to avoid disaster.
Russia has intensified strikes across Ukraine despite negotiators from the two countries reaching an agreement on the creation of humanitarian corridors for residents to evacuate.
Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl!"
Further, a government official was quoted by news agency AP, "Elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25 percent of Ukraine’s power generation."
(This article will be updated.)
