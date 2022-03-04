Indian Student Reportedly Shot At in Kyiv: Union Minister VK Singh

Russia's war on Ukraine has killed over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine's state emergency service was quoted as saying on Wednesday, 2 March, by news agency Reuters.
(Photo: PTI/AFP)
An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Union Minister VK Singh was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday, 4 March.
Singh, who is in Poland as one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians, further said that the Indian student has been taken back to Kyiv and the government was trying to evacuate as many people as possible.
This comes after two students of Indian nationality have already died in Ukraine in the past two days.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, 3 March, stated that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Indian embassy's first advisory was released.
The Ministry of Defence of Russia had alleged on Thursday, 3 March, that Ukrainian forces are keeping a large group of Indian students as "hostages". However, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 3 March, "We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 3 March, interacted with students who have returned to India from war-ridden Ukraine, and said that if the country had had proper medical education policies since the beginning, students would not be forced to go abroad.
