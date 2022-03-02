‘Mama, This is So Hard’: Dead Russian Soldier's Last Text to His Mother

Kyslytsya held up images of the text messages and added, "This was several moments before he was killed. Just realise the magnitude of this tragedy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, saying, "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."

He had further warned, "Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history."