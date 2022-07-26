UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022: Admit Card Released; Direct Link & Other Details Here

UPSSSC, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate State Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Lekhpal Exam 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 from the official website of the UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in).

The UP Lekhpal Exam 2022 will be officially conducted in an offline mode by the UPSSSC on Sunday, 31 July 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 24 July 2022 but was postponed to 31 July.

The eligibility criteria and cut-off for the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal exam have already been released on the website. Candidates who are going to appear for the UP Lekhpal exam can download their admit cards from the official website by submitting their login credentials including the application number and password created during the application submission.