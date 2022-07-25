UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card To Be Out Soon on upsssc.gov.in
here are the details of when the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card will be released and when the exam will be conducted.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the UP Lekhpal Recruitment Exam on 31 July 2022. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on 24 July. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon issue the admit card for the Lekhpal main exam on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The eligibility criteria and cut-off for the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal exam have been released. Candidates who are set to appear for the UP Lekhpal exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the UPSSSC.
The admit cards are expected to be released on 25 July 2022. Candidates need to download and print multiple copies of the UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 as it will be checked at the entrance hall.
The exam will be conducted in offline mode but the admit cards for the post of Lekhpal will be released online. The UPSSSC will not send any physical copy of the hall ticket.
UP Lekhpal Recruitment Exam: Details
Organisation - UPSSSC Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
Type of Employment - Govt Jobs
Total Vacancies - 26,210 posts
Location - Uttar Pradesh
Post Name - Rajasva Lekhpal
Official Website - http://upsssc.gov.in
Applying Mode - Online
Exam Date - 31 July 2022
The UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 will be based on new rules. The application process for the Revenue Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 started a long time ago. The applications for the Main Examination of UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 started on 7 January 2022 to 28 January 2022.
