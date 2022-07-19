JEECUP 2022 Result Declared: How To Download the Rank Card (Direct Link)

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh declared the JEECUP 2022 Result for the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) is conducted every year by the JEECUP to determine the eligibility of students for various polytechnic courses offered by the government and private polytechnic colleges in the state.

The JEECUP was held across different examination centres in the month of June from 27 June 2022 to 30 June 2022. The exam was a CBT (computer-based test). The answer key for the JEECUP exam 2022 was released by the concerned authorities on 3 July 2022.

Now that the JEECUP results have been declared and are available on the official website, candidates should now expect the release of the counselling schedule soon. Therefore, they are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.