MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; details

MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM group is decided to be declared today on the website.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is all set to declare the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the admit cards for the MHT CET 2022 can download them from the official website, once released. The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will be available soon on cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should keep a close watch on the mentioned website.
The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will also be declared on the official exam portal, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, for the candidates to download. It is important to note that the hall tickets for the MHT CET 2022 will be released today, 26 July 2022. Registered candidates should keep checking the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, for all the latest details.
As per the latest official details, the MHT CET 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group will be conducted from 5 August 2022 to 11 August 2022.
It is important to be noted by all the candidates that the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM group will be officially announced today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, on the websites cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 once declared online:
Visit the websites cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the log in details correctly, verify the information and tap on submit.
The MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on your device.
Download the MHT CET Admit Card and check all the mentioned details carefully.
Save a copy of the hall ticket and carry the document on the days of the exam.
