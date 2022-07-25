UPPSC Mains 2022: Admit Card for Staff Nurse Exam Out; Check Link To Download

UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has released the admit cards for the UPPSC Mains examination 2022 for the post of staff nurse (male) on the official website (uppsc.up.nic.in). Candidates can download and check the admit cards from the official website by submitting the details like registration number and password created during the UPPSC Mains Exam 2022 application submission.

The UPPSC Mains Exam 2022 for staff nurse (male) will be conducted on 4 August 2022 from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination should keep their hall tickets along with them. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.