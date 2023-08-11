UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: Objection Window Closes Today; Know Details Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is getting ready to close the objection window for UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 today, Friday, 11 August. Interested candidates who want to submit their objections against the answer key are requested to complete the process via the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. It is important to note that the UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 objection window is activated on the website only and the online portal will close after today, Friday.

The UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 objection window was activated after the council declared the provisional answer key for all. Candidates can raise objections against the key on the site - jeecup.admissions.nic.in and the final answer key will be released after that. Everyone should be alert to know the important dates and latest announcements from the entrance examination council today.