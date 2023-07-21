CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key Out & Results To Be Declared; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may release the CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in. The exact date and time has not been confirmed yet by the officials.
The CSIR NET final answer key has been already issued by the concerned officials for candidates to check their scores. Apart from the results, NTA is anticipated to release the subject-wise cut-offs for different categories as well.
This year, the CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted by the concerned authorities on June 6, 7 and 8 for approximately 2,74,027 candidates.
Candidates must note down that the record of JOINT CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 will be available for them on the official website for a duration of almost 3 months from the date of result declaration.
The marks obtained by candidates in multiple shifts will be converted into NTA score percentile for easy reference. Two UGC NET merit lists will be released. One will be for candidates who will qualify JRF-NET and the other will be for those who will qualify LS NET.
CSIR UG NET Result 2023: Marking Criteria
Negative marking will be done for wrong answers wherever applicable. If a question is wrong, the marks will be given only to those candidates who will have attempted that question. Also, if a question has more than one right answers, the marks will be given to those candidates who have selected any of the two right answers.
How To Check CSIR UGC NET Result 2023?
Go to the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for CSIR UGC NET Result 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details carefully.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
