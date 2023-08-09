SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Steps To Check Havaldar Tier 1 Merit List

SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission, SSC is all set to declare the SSC MTS Result 2023 in the second week of August 2023 thus the result may be released today or tomorrow. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the scorecard on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS 2023 Exam was conducted between 2 May to 19 May 2023 and 13 to 20 June 2023. The exam was conducted for 1558 MTS and Havaldar vacancies. Those who appeared for the SSC MTS 2023 Tier 1 Exam will be able to check MTS Result 2023 along with the cut-off. The SSC MTS Result will be released in PDF Format and it will have the names, roll numbers, marks, and categories of the candidates.