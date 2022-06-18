UP Board 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check UPMSP Website, Latest Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has formally declared the UP Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of the UPMSP – results.upmsp.edu.in.

They can also find the UP Board 10th Result 2022 on another website – upresults.nic.in.