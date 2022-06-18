UP Board 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check UPMSP Website, Latest Details

UPMSP 10th Result 2022 is available on the website for download.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has formally declared the UP Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of the UPMSP – results.upmsp.edu.in.
They can also find the UP Board 10th Result 2022 on another website – upresults.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10 final exams from 24 March 2022 to 13 April 2022. The board exams for Class 12 were conducted from 24 March 2022 to 13 April 2022, as per the schedule.
The UP board exams were conducted on a 30 percent reduced syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12. However, few questions were asked from the deleted portions, for which students will receive bonus marks.
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the UPMSP 10th Result 2022 online:
Visit either of the official websites – results.upmsp.edu.in. or upresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated link that reads, 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' on the homepage.
Enter your board exam roll number and other required details to log in.
Verify the information and click on submit.
The UP Board 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and click on the print option.
Keep the hard copy with you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)