UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: UPMSP Result Date & How to Check on Website

UPMSP UP Board Classes 10th and 12th result date
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board class 10th (high school) and 12th result soon. However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be announced by the board.
As per some previous reports, the result is scheduled to release by Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Moreover, as per a recent report by Careers360, citing an official from UP Board, the result can be released by 18 June 2022.
After the declaration of the results, candidates will be able to check UP Board result online on the official websites of UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in. It will also be hosted online on upresults.nic.in.
Exam Date: UP Board Classes 10 and 12 exams 2022 were conducted from 24 March to 12 April 2022.
Candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to check their UP Board class 10th/ 12th result online.
Visit the official website of UP board: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10th/12th result link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your exam credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc, and login
Your UP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on the screen
Check your result
Download and save it for future reference
Students will get their marksheets after the announcement of the result. They are advised to contact their respective schools for more details about the same.
This year over 51 lakh candidates registered to appear for UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams, out of which around 47.75 lakh candidates appeared for the same.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UP Board class 10th and 12th result 2022.