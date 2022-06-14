ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala SSLC Results 2022 To Be Released on 15 June on Official Websites

Know more about the date and time of the declaration of Kerala SSLC Results 2022 at keralaresults.nic.in.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
i

Kerala Pariksha Bhavan is all set to release the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 tomorrow, 15 June 2022. They are expected to release the results at 3 pm.

As per reports, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 was expected to be out on 10 June 2022, but it was delayed. After the results are released, they will be available online on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

The board's chairman himself confirmed the date of the release of the Kerala SSLC Results 2022. The exact time has not been confirmed by the officials or the board. But the results are likely to be released at around 3 pm.

Students must note that apart from the official website, the Kerala SSLC results will also be available at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Please note that the results will be available on several third party websites.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How To Check 

  1. Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Kerala SSLC Result 2022."

  3. Enter the login credentials, such as roll number, and then click on submit option.

  4. The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

