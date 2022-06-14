Kerala SSLC Results 2022 To Be Released on 15 June on Official Websites

Kerala Pariksha Bhavan is all set to release the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 tomorrow, 15 June 2022. They are expected to release the results at 3 pm.

As per reports, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 was expected to be out on 10 June 2022, but it was delayed. After the results are released, they will be available online on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

The board's chairman himself confirmed the date of the release of the Kerala SSLC Results 2022. The exact time has not been confirmed by the officials or the board. But the results are likely to be released at around 3 pm.