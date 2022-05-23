UP Board Classes 10th & 12th 2022: Results Expected Soon on UPMSP Website
UPMSP conducted UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams from 24 March to 12 April 2022
The UP Board Classes 10th and 12th results 2022 is expected to be announced soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). As per a previous report, the board may declare the result by 25 May or latest by 29 May 2022. However, the exact date of result declaration is yet to be confirmed by UPMSP. Moreover, results for both classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released together.
Result for UP Board exams will be declared on the official website of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in and umpsp.edu.in. Therefore, students who appeared for UP Board class 10th or 12th exams this year, are advised to keep a check on the official websites for further updates about results.
UPMSP conducted UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams from 24 March to 12 April 2022. This year, over 51 lakh students registered to appear for the exams, reported NDTV.
Here's how candidates can check UP Board results.
UP Board UPMSP Classes 10th, 12th Result 2022: Steps to Check
Go to the official website of UP board: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10/12 result link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credentials and login
Your UP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on the screen
Check your result and save it for future reference
Students will also be able to check their marks after the declaration of result on the official website.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UP Board class 10th and 12th result 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.