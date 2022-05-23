UP Board Classes 10th & 12th 2022: Results Expected Soon on UPMSP Website

The UP Board Classes 10th and 12th results 2022 is expected to be announced soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). As per a previous report, the board may declare the result by 25 May or latest by 29 May 2022. However, the exact date of result declaration is yet to be confirmed by UPMSP. Moreover, results for both classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released together.

Result for UP Board exams will be declared on the official website of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in and umpsp.edu.in. Therefore, students who appeared for UP Board class 10th or 12th exams this year, are advised to keep a check on the official websites for further updates about results.