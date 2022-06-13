RBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Details
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has officially announced the RBSE 10th Result 2022 on its website. Candidates who had appeared for Rajasthan's Class 10 board exams can finally check their scores by visiting the official websites. They can log in to their registered accounts on the websites and download the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 for their reference. The latest details are also available on the websites of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER).
It is important to note that the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 has been formally published on two websites for the candidates to access. The two websites that the candidates can visit to check their scores are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates should keep their login credentials handy while checking their results on the websites so that there is no delay.
The ones who are interested in checking their RBSE 10th Result 2022 should also note that they can find all the latest updates from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) on the aforementioned websites.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Important Information
As per the latest information, approximately 20 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. The exams were held from 31 March 2022 to 26 April 2022, as per the dates mentioned in the schedule.
It is to be noted that in order to qualify for the exams, students have to score at least 33 percent in each subject. Candidates will find information on the pass percentage and other important details on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check
Now that the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 has been officially announced, here are a few steps that all the candidates need to follow in order to check their scores online:
Visit the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated link that reads 'RBSE 10th Result 2022' on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials correctly and click on submit.
The RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check all the details correctly and click on download.
You can also take a printout of the same.
