GSEB SSC Result 2022 Declared: Check Gujarat Board 10th Result on gseb.org

GSEB Class 10th board exams were conducted by the board from 28 March to 09 April 2022.
The Quint
Education
Published:

GSEB SSC 10th result 2022 declared on gseb.org

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>GSEB SSC 10th result 2022 declared on gseb.org</p></div>

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the results of Gujarat board SSC/ Class 10 exam 2022 on Monday, 06 June 2022. The result has been released on the official website of the board. Therefore, students who appeared for Gujarat Board Class 10 exam this year can check their result on gseb.org.

Also ReadCBSE Has Cancelled Term Exams From Next Academic Year, Not Term 2 Exam This Year
Exam Date: GSEB Class 10th board exams were conducted from 28 March to 09 April 2022.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check GSEB SSC result online.

How to Check GSEB Class 10 Result 2022?

  • Visit the official website of GSEB: gseb.org

  • Click on SSC Result link on the home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your seat number

  • Click on 'Go'

  • Your Gujarat Board 10th result 2022 will be appear on the screen

  • Check the result

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also ReadGSEB HSC Result 2022 Declared: Check Gujarat 12TH General Result on the Website

Candidates will be able to check their marks on the result. However, the official marksheet will be distributed among them by their respective schools.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 7,72,771 candidates appeared for Gujarat Board SSC exam for academic year 2021-22, out of which 5,03,726 candidates have passed the exam, reported Careers360. The overall pass percentage for GSEB Class 10th exam is 65.18%, the report added.

Check this space regularly for further updates about GSEB SSC results.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT