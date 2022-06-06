GSEB SSC Result 2022 Declared: Check Gujarat Board 10th Result on gseb.org

GSEB SSC 10th result 2022 declared on gseb.org
(Photo: The Quint)
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the results of Gujarat board SSC/ Class 10 exam 2022 on Monday, 06 June 2022. The result has been released on the official website of the board. Therefore, students who appeared for Gujarat Board Class 10 exam this year can check their result on gseb.org.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check GSEB SSC result online.
Visit the official website of GSEB: gseb.org
Click on SSC Result link on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your seat number
Click on 'Go'
Your Gujarat Board 10th result 2022 will be appear on the screen
Check the result
Download and save it for future reference
Candidates will be able to check their marks on the result. However, the official marksheet will be distributed among them by their respective schools.
A total of 7,72,771 candidates appeared for Gujarat Board SSC exam for academic year 2021-22, out of which 5,03,726 candidates have passed the exam, reported Careers360. The overall pass percentage for GSEB Class 10th exam is 65.18%, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about GSEB SSC results.