TS TET 2022 Notification Out: Check Registration and Exam Dates, Other Details

TS TET 2022 Notification: Everything you need to know about the registration process.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TS TET 2022 notification released on the website.</p></div>
i

The School Education Department, Telangana released the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 notification on Friday, 25 March 2022.

Candidates interested to appear for the examination should note that the Telangana TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 June 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can go to the official website of the TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The website also contains the official notification that mentions all the important details such as eligibility, exam pattern, and important dates. Interested candidates are advised to take a look at the notification.

It is to be noted that the TS TET 2022 exam will be held in all 33 districts of the state. To know more about the examination, candidates should go through the official site.
Candidates should take note of the important dates so that they do not miss out on anything related to the TS TET 2022.

TS TET 2022 Notification: Important Dates

The TS TET 2022 online registrations are scheduled to begin from Saturday, 26 March 2022.

It is important to note that the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana will conduct TSTET 2022. A short notice has already been released on it.

The online registrations will go on till 12 April 2022. Candidates will not be allowed to register for the TS TET 2022 after the deadline.

It is to be noted that the candidates who apply for the examination will receive their TS TET 2022 Admit Card most probably by the first week of June.

The TS TET 2022 Exam will be held on 12 June 2022 as per the latest schedule and the results will most likely be out in July 2022.

TS TET 2022 Notification: How to Apply for the Exam

  • Click on the official website of TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

  • Go to the link that states Apply Online on the homepage

  • Enter your registration details correctly and press on submit

  • Login to your account using the registration details

  • Fill out the application form correctly by entering all the required details

  • Upload scanned copies of the documents

  • Pay the application fee and verify all the details

  • Submit the form

  • Download the application form from the website and take a printout

