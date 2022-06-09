UP Board 10TH,12TH Result 2022: UPMSP To Declare Result by 15 June, Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to formally declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results 2022 very soon. According to the information by State Education officials, the UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022 is likely to release by 15 June 2022 on the website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores once the UPMSP declared it on the website for them to access and download. It is expected to release soon.

The official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is results.upmsp.edu.in. Candidates need to check the website to see if the UP Board 10th,12th Result 2022 is declared.

They can also visit upresults.nic.in. once the results are officially announced. As of now, the results are expected to release by 15 June. Any changes will be updated on the website.