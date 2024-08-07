UGC NET Admit Card 2024 To Be Declared Soon; How To Download and Latest Updates

advertisement
UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card soon. Students who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official UGC NET website. One should note that the UGC NET admit card 2024 will be declared on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Concerned candidates should download the admit cards before the exam day. You should keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates.
You should keep your login credentials ready before downloading the UGC NET admit card 2024 from the official website. Keep a close eye on ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the important updates. Make sure to download the hall tickets on time. All those candidates who registered for the UGC NET 2024 exam are patiently waiting to download their hall tickets.
The NTA held the UGC NET 2024 exam on 18 June. However, the paper leak incident that surfaced alongside the NEET UG paper leak case resulted in the cancellation of the exam the following day, 19 June.
The NTA will issue exam city slips to all the candidates before the release of the UGC NET Admit Card 2024. These exam city slips will provide details about the specific locations of the examination centres. The admit card contains the details of the exam date, time, and other instructions.
It is noteworthy that the UGC NET 2024 exam is being conducted online in computer-based mode.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 online:
Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Go to the admit card section and look for the option "UGC NET 2024 Admit Card".
Enter your application number and password or date of birth. You should also enter the security pin.
After successfully logging in, view the admit card that is displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future use.
Carry the UGC NET admit card on the exam days.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)