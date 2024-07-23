Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 for Practical Exam Declared; Details

Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024: The link for the Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 has been activated by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 12 practical supplementary examination can download the admit card via the website. Interested candidates are requested to download the hall tickets soon.

The Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 contains all the important details about the upcoming practical examinations. You can check the latest announcements about the RBSE 12th supply admit card on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The ones who were preparing for the exam were patiently waiting to download the hall tickets. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the practical exam without the admit card.