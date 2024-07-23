Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 for Practical Exam Declared; Details

Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024: The link for the Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 has been activated by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 12 practical supplementary examination can download the admit card via the website. Interested candidates are requested to download the hall tickets soon.
The Rajasthan Board 12th Supply Admit Card 2024 contains all the important details about the upcoming practical examinations. You can check the latest announcements about the RBSE 12th supply admit card on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The ones who were preparing for the exam were patiently waiting to download the hall tickets. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the practical exam without the admit card.
RBSE 12th Supply Admit Card 2024: Details
It is pertinent to note that the supplementary practical examinations for Class 12 students are scheduled to begin on 25 July 2024, and will end on 30 July 2024. All candidates appearing for the examination must have their admit cards issued by the concerned school/centre.
Those students who have not paid their supplementary practical examination fee online by the concerned school/centre will have to pay Rs 2200. For self-study candidates, the fee will be Rs 2250 and the admit card will be deposited in the name of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer.
The main or theoretical examination will start on 1 August 2024. The Rajasthan Board 12th results were announced on 20 May 2024, for all streams - Science, Commerce and Arts.
According to the information, the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream has been recorded at 96.88 percent, whereas in the Science stream, it has been 97.73 percent. In Commerce, the pass percentage has been recorded at 98.95 per cent.
These are some of the important details that concerned candidates should know. Make sure to download the RBSE 12th supply admit card for practical examinations soon.
RBSE 12th Supply Admit Card 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the RBSE 12th supply admit card 2024 for practical examinations:
Browse through the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the active link "RBSE 12th Supply Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login credentials and the supply admit card will open on a new page.
Check the details before downloading the admit card.
Save a copy of the hall ticket for your reference.
