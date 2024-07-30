NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment Date Postponed To 31 July; Details Here

advertisement
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment date. The new date is 31 July replacing the previous date of 29 July. The announcement was made on the official website www.natboard.edu.in.
The city-wise allotment of NEET PG 2024 will be done through email. A list of 185 cities where the tests will be held has been shared by the board with the candidates. The candidates will be given a chance to fill in the preference form for the test city. The board will then randomly allocate the test city to the candidates.
If the number of test centers available in a particular state or union territory is less than four, the candidate will be offered to choose from the test cities in the nearby states or UTs. However, the board can clarify that the candidate may not get the test centre of his/her preferred cities due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reasons. In such a situation, the candidate will be allocated a test centre in one of the nearest available locations.
If the candidate does not choose any test centre during the allotted time, then the candidate will be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has clarified that the candidates can only choose one test centre and fill in the preference form.
