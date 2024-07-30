NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment Date Postponed To 31 July; Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment date. The new date is 31 July replacing the previous date of 29 July. The announcement was made on the official website www.natboard.edu.in.

The city-wise allotment of NEET PG 2024 will be done through email. A list of 185 cities where the tests will be held has been shared by the board with the candidates. The candidates will be given a chance to fill in the preference form for the test city. The board will then randomly allocate the test city to the candidates.