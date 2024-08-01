NMAT 2024 Registration Window Open; Exam Dates & Other Details Below

advertisement
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is conducting the NMAT 2024 entrance exam. The registration process for the exam has begun today and the last date to apply is 10 October 2024. Those who want to apply for the NMAT 2024 exam can visit the official website - MBA.com/exams/nmat.
According to the information given by the authorities, the NMAT 2024 exam will be held between 5 November 2024 to 20 December 2024. There is no negative marking in the test and equal weightage will be given to all the sections of the question paper - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will have 120 minutes of allotted time to solve the 108 questions in the test.
Notably, along with the major colleges and universities in India, the NMAT 2024 score will also be accepted in the institutions of Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary, and Morocco. Students who have obtained an NMAT 2024 score will be eligible to apply for admission in the undergraduate program of some of the renowned institutes mentioned above.
Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said “For those aspiring to get an MBA, the NMAT by GMAC test is now a widely recognized predictor of success. The NMAT by GMAC exam's growing acceptance by elite institutes attests to its significance and applicability. This year, we've increased our network of test centers to give applicants the convenience of taking the exam closer to home.
"We've also added some more prestigious schools, both within India and other countries. GMAC is dedicated to consistently improving the easy-to-use exam experience and fostering relationships between applicants and schools,” he added.
For more information about the NMAT 2024 exam and the registration process, visit the official website.
