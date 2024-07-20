NEET UG Result 2024: NTA Will Declare City-Wise Results Today at 12 pm; Details

NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the NEET UG 2024 result today on Saturday, 20 July 2024 at 12 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET UG scores on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.
The Supreme Court had earlier ordered NTA to release the NEET UG 2024 results by 20 July . The apex court asked the Agency not to disclose the identities of the students in the result, instead publish the marks only. Therefore, the concerned officials have now decided that the results will be released separately for cities and centers.
NEET UG 2024: Examination Dates
The NTA NEET UG 2024 examination was held on 5 May 2024 across 4750 centers. The results of NEET UG 2024 were announced on 4 June 2024. It is noteworthy that the NTA conducted the re-examination of the affected candidates on 23 June 2024. The results of the re-examination were announced on 30 June 2024. According to the NTA, around 24 lakh candidates appeared for the main examination this year and 1563 candidates appeared for re-exam.
Websites to Check NEET UG 2024 Result
Following are the websites to check NEET UG 2024 Result.
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
neet.ntaonline.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in
Steps to Check NEET UG 2024 Result
Candidates must follow below steps to check the NEET UG Result 2024.
Go to the official website.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for NEET UG Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be visible on the screen.
Check your NEET UG 2024 scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.
