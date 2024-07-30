CTET Result 2024: CBSE To Release CTET Result Soon; Steps To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) is expected to announce the CTET July 2024 result soon. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the ctet.nic website to check the CTET July 2024 result once it is announced. The last date to submit objections on the provisional answer key was July 27.

The CTET 2024 exam was held on 7 July 2024. A total of 136 cities across the country witnessed the conduct of the exam. The paper 2 of the exam was held from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.