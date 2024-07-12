Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Schedule Declared: Check Exam Dates & Latest Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 exam 3. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of KSEAB and submit the application form. One should note that the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 schedule is declared on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Interested candidates should check the exam dates carefully.

One should download and save a copy of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 schedule. Interested and eligible candidates should appear for the exam on time. All the important details by the board are announced on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in so that it is easier for candidates to check them.