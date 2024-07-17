CUET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Cards Declared; How To Download and Latest Details

advertisement
CUET UG 2024: The link for the CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit card is now active by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test 2024 re-exam can visit the website to download their admit card. One should note that the admit card link is activated on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. All concerned students who were waiting to download the CUET UG re-exam hall tickets must check them soon. They cannot sit for the exam without the admit card.
The CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit card contains important details such as exam date, time, candidate's name, etc. One should check all the personal details mentioned on the admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes. You must also go through the latest announcements available on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Concerned candidates are requested to check the details carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.
It is pertinent to note that the NTA had announced the CUET UG 2024 re-exam will be conducted on 19 July. Those candidates whose grievances regarding the conduct of the exam were received by the exam body up to 9 July 2024, will be eligible to appear for the re-exam.
The NTA had also expressed that at some exam centres, question papers in different languages were distributed to examinees. This led to the issue of over 1,000 candidates across six states not being able to appear for the exam.
The re-exam will be conducted for only those candidates who will be able to appear for the exam due to the pending grievances.
It is important to download the CUET UG re-exam admit card before the exam is conducted. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready to download the hall ticket on time. The exam details are printed on the admit card for candidates to check them easily.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit card online:
Browse through the official website of the exam - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
Tap on the active link "CUET UG 2024 Re-exam Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials such as application number and date of birth to go to the next step.
Tap on the "Submit" option.
The admit card will appear on a new page and you can check the details.
Print the hall ticket and save a copy for the exam day.
