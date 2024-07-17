CUET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Cards Declared; How To Download and Latest Details

CUET UG 2024: The link for the CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit card is now active by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test 2024 re-exam can visit the website to download their admit card. One should note that the admit card link is activated on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. All concerned students who were waiting to download the CUET UG re-exam hall tickets must check them soon. They cannot sit for the exam without the admit card.

The CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit card contains important details such as exam date, time, candidate's name, etc. One should check all the personal details mentioned on the admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes. You must also go through the latest announcements available on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Concerned candidates are requested to check the details carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.