UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Soon: How To Download June Exam Hall Tickets; Details

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 soon. All concerned candidates should note that the UGC NET admit card 2024 June link will be activated on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once the link is activated, you can download your hall ticket and check the important details mentioned on it. The NTA will notify you as soon as the admit card is released so keep updating the website.

