UGC NET June 2024 Schedule Declared: Know Exam City Slip Date; How To Download

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the UGC NET June Exam 2024 schedule for all interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the exam can check the complete schedule on the official website - nta.ac.in. One must check the important dates and other details mentioned carefully and appear for the exam on time. The latest announcements by the NTA are stated online for all interested candidates.

The NTA has also announced that the notification for the UGC NET June exam city slip will be displayed ten days before the exam. Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2024 schedule from nta.ac.in. The exam date and timings are stated on the schedule. Any changes will be informed via the website so keep a close eye on it.