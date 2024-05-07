AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Released: Download AP EAPCET Admit Cards Manabadi

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has officially released the AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket today, Tuesday, 7 May. Concerned candidates are requested to download the AP EAPCET admit card from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that all candidates must carry on the AP EAMCET 2024 exam date. They should download and save a hard copy of the hall ticket for the exam day to avoid any confusion later.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket link to be activated. The date was announced earlier by the officials. Now, you can finally check and download the AP EAPCET admit card from cets.apsche.gov.in. One should check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully and see if any printing mistakes must be rectified.
Candidates should note that the AP EAMCET 2024 registration link is still active on the website. You can register yourself for the exam after paying a late fee of Rs 5000. The window will remain open till 10 May, as per the official details.
AP EAMCET 2024 Exam Manabadi: Important Details
One should know the AP EAMCET 2024 exam date properly. According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers will be held on 16 May and 17 May, for all registered candidates.
The exam for the Engineering course will be conducted from 18 May to 23 May. The papers will be held in two shifts, the first one will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The exam dates, timings, and personal details are mentioned on the AP EAPCET 2024 admit card.
It is important to note that any tampering with the AP EAMCET hall ticket Manabadi will lead to the disqualification of the candidate. You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card so check carefully.
AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket Manabadi online:
Browse through the website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on the active link "AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket" on the homepage.
Key in the registered login credentials and tap on submit.
Your AP EAMCET hall ticket Manabadi will appear on a new page.
Check the exam details and download the admit card.
Save a hard copy of the hall ticket for the exam days.
