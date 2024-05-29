RBSE 10th Result 2024 Declared: Download RBSE Class 10 Results; 93.03% Pass Exam

RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the RBSE 10th Result 2024 for all interested candidates. You can check and download the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results from the official website - rajresults.nic.in. Concerned candidates are requested to check their scores and personal details mentioned on the mark sheet carefully to see if there are any mistakes. Approximately, 93.03% students pass the exam.

The RBSE 10th Result 2024 link is activated online and you can download your scorecard. Candidates can check the latest announcements regarding the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results on rajresults.nic.in. You cannot download the scorecards without entering the login credentials. The pass percentage for boys is 92.64% and the pass percentage for girls stands at 93.46%.