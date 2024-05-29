RBSE 10th Result 2024 Declared: Download RBSE Class 10 Results; 93.03% Pass Exam

RBSE 10th Result 2024 is announced by the officials for candidates.
RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the RBSE 10th Result 2024 for all interested candidates. You can check and download the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results from the official website - rajresults.nic.in. Concerned candidates are requested to check their scores and personal details mentioned on the mark sheet carefully to see if there are any mistakes. Approximately, 93.03% students pass the exam.
The RBSE 10th Result 2024 link is activated online and you can download your scorecard. Candidates can check the latest announcements regarding the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results on rajresults.nic.in. You cannot download the scorecards without entering the login credentials. The pass percentage for boys is 92.64% and the pass percentage for girls stands at 93.46%.
The Rajasthan Board officials conducted a press conference before declaring the Class 10 results. The RBSE 12th results link is already activated earlier for eligible students. You can check your scores if you haven't.
According to the details on the schedule, the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th exams 2024 were held from 7 March to 30 March, for all registered candidates. Approximately, 11 lakh candidates applied for the Class 10 board exams this year.
Around 10,39,895 students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.03 percent.
The RBSE Class 10 results link is activated on the following websites for candidates:
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
The examination for Class 10 students was conducted in a single shift on the scheduled dates. They were patiently waiting to check the scores.
Students need to achieve a minimum 33 percent score to qualify for the Rajasthan Board 10th examination. Check the scores and calculate the percentage carefully. Go through the important announcements and stay informed.
Let's take a look at the process you must follow to download the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024:
Browse through either of the websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the option "RBSE Class 10 Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login details such as your registration number, roll number, and password.
The Rajasthan Board 10th result will be displayed on your screen.
Check the scores and other details mentioned in the mark sheet.
Download the RBSE results and save a soft copy.
You can save a hard copy of the board result for future reference.
