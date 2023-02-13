UGC NET 2022 December Session: Admit Card and Exam City Slip Soon; Know Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the subject-wise examination schedule for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December phase 1 exam recently. Candidates who want to know the UGC NET December Session 2022 exam dates must check the details on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest official details, the exam city slips and admit cards will also be declared soon by the agency on the official website for interested candidates.

Once the UGC NET December Session 2022 admit card and exam city slip are formally released, candidates can download them from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the aforementioned website so they can know the exact admit card date. It is important to download the admit card and exam city slip on time, once released.