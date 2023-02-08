UGC NET Admit Card 2023 December Session To Be Out Soon - Exam Date, and More

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released this week. Check out the exam date and latest details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for December Session 2022 anytime soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.
The UGC NET Exam City Slip is also likely to be issued this week by the concerned authorities. The UGC NET Exam 2022 (December Cycle) will be conducted by the NTA from 21 February to 10 March 2023.
According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, "The UGC NET December Session would be held from 21 February to 10 March 2023. The detailed subject and paper wise scheduled would be released by NTA in due course of time.
As per an official schedule by the National Testing Agency, the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for December cycle will be released in the second week of February 2023.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on UGC NET Admit Card December 2022.
Follow the below steps to download and check the UGC NET Admit Card for December Session 2022.
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the UGC NET Admit Card December 2022.
Enter the login details like application number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The UGC NET Exam December 2022 will be conducted from 21 February to 10 March 2023. The exam will be held through a CBT mode. The exam is conducted annually for candidates to become eligible for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined