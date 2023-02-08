CBSE Admit Card 2023 Released: Check cbse.gov.in; CBSE Board Exam 2023 Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has officially released the admit cards for the CBSE board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12.

Candidates who were eagerly waiting to check and download their respective admit cards can finally go through the CBSE Admit Card 2023 on the official website. The website that one should visit to download the admit card is cbse.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to download the CBSE Admit Card 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon from the website - cbse.gov.in. They must download the admit card and save a hard copy of the same before the CBSE board exam 2023 begins on the scheduled date.