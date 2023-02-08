CBSE Admit Card 2023 Released: Check cbse.gov.in; CBSE Board Exam 2023 Details

CBSE Admit Card 2023 is declared on the official website of the board.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has officially released the admit cards for the CBSE board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12.
Candidates who were eagerly waiting to check and download their respective admit cards can finally go through the CBSE Admit Card 2023 on the official website. The website that one should visit to download the admit card is cbse.gov.in.
Candidates are requested to download the CBSE Admit Card 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon from the website - cbse.gov.in. They must download the admit card and save a hard copy of the same before the CBSE board exam 2023 begins on the scheduled date.
The CBSE Admit Card 2023 contains all important details such as personal information, exam date, time, etc, for candidates. One can through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and then download it from the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE.
According to the latest details available online, the CBSE admit card 2023 for classes 10 and 12 is released for both regular and private candidates. While regular candidates have to collect their hall tickets from the schools, private students can download them directly from the official website.
The exams are set to begin at 10:30 am and will be held till 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, depending upon the subject. All the details are mentioned on the admit card so one should download it soon.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates must follow to download the CBSE admit card 2023 for classes 10 and 12 board exams online:
Visit the website - cbse.gov.in.
Click on the school login link on the homepage.
Enter necessary credentials such as User ID and others in the provided space.
Tap on the submit option and the CBSE admit card will display on your screen.
Check the details carefully and download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam hall.
